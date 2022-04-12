Frankfort man accused of financial crimes pleads not guilty

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Frankfort man accused of financial crimes has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Fifty-seven-year-old David Oakes appeared virtually in front of a judge on Tuesday.

He was indicted on two charges: negotiating a worthless instrument and theft by deception.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Oakes previously served as the Searsport Historical Society treasurer.

Authorities say he embezzled about $70,000 over an 11-year period from 2010 to 2021.

The newspaper reports Oakes is accused of writing checks for himself, family, and friends.

Oakes is currently out on bail.

