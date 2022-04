BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterfront Concerts announced on Tuesday that Five Finger Death Punch will be coming to Bangor this summer.

They will be joined by Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From the Gods and Maine Savings Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

