Advertisement

Federal grants provide more than 200 homes in Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council accepted tonight more than $1 million in funding from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will provide more than 200 units of housing.

The total comes from Shelter Plus Care grants that run through November 2023.

It will provide 109 households, 31 one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and 74 efficiency apartments.

To qualify, individuals must be experiencing homelessness and be diagnosed with mental illness, substance use or HIV/AIDS.

The program pays the recipients’ rent and encourages case managers to help with life skills and finding employment.

Councilors noted it’s a program the City has worked with extensively before.

”We know the need is great, but we’re also taking care of a lot of people currently in the city,” said Bangor City Councilor Dan Tremble. “So, I think it’s important to see that just this one program is providing 109 units of housing, but that’s probably more than 109, it’s probably 200 people that are going to get housing through this program.”

The Council also voted unanimously to enact an event permit policy for large-scale events, such as parades.

Organizers are now required to submit a safety plan for these events.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing multiple charges after a car was found on fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Man charged with arson, possession of drugs after Bangor car fire
Drug bust in Carmel
Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Maine
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
1 dead, 2 in critical condition following Montville house fire
'Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers."
‘Rally for Climate, Care, Kids and Workers’ held in Augusta
Advocates including lawmakers and organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ...
Lawmakers, organ recipients came together to bring awareness to organ donation
Thomas Daries
Man charged in Tuesday car fire incident makes first court appearance
Six young women from around the area make up the junior firefighter program at Milford...
Milford Fire-Rescue junior firefighter program encouraging young women to join the fire service