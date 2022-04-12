Federal grants provide more than 200 homes in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council accepted tonight more than $1 million in funding from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will provide more than 200 units of housing.

The total comes from Shelter Plus Care grants that run through November 2023.

It will provide 109 households, 31 one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and 74 efficiency apartments.

To qualify, individuals must be experiencing homelessness and be diagnosed with mental illness, substance use or HIV/AIDS.

The program pays the recipients’ rent and encourages case managers to help with life skills and finding employment.

Councilors noted it’s a program the City has worked with extensively before.

”We know the need is great, but we’re also taking care of a lot of people currently in the city,” said Bangor City Councilor Dan Tremble. “So, I think it’s important to see that just this one program is providing 109 units of housing, but that’s probably more than 109, it’s probably 200 people that are going to get housing through this program.”

The Council also voted unanimously to enact an event permit policy for large-scale events, such as parades.

Organizers are now required to submit a safety plan for these events.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.