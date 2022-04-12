Advertisement

Ellsworth Police officers hold “Tip A Cop” fundraiser for Downeast Project HOPE

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police officers tried out a new profession tonight, for a good cause.

It was “Tip A Cop” night at Helen’s in Ellsworth.

Officers waited on customers, serving homestyle meals and homemade pie.

Proceeds benefited Downeast Project HOPE - a partnership between Ellsworth Police and Healthy Acadia.

It’s a community-wide effort that assists those in need of substance abuse treatment.

Participants are matched with a volunteer who finds them support services regardless of their financial situation.

Officials told us that the benefit night at Helen’s will be a big help for the organization.

”It’ll go directly to pay for treatment facilities, as well as travel, to get folks where they need to go for treatment,” said Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier. “Over the last five or so years, we’ve helped about 100 people.”

“There are really a lot of different needs, and we work with each individual person, see where they’re at, what they need to meet their recovery goals to help them be healthy and live healthy, happy lives here at home,” said Executive Director of Healthy Acadia Elsie Flemings.

HOPE accepts walk-ins and appointments on Tuesdays.

You can also make donations at HealthyAcadia.org/donate and specify “Downeast Project HOPE” as the preferred use.

