Ellsworth church handing out Ukrainian flags

Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth will be showing its support for Ukrainian refugees by giving out free Ukrainian flags.(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth will be showing its support for Ukrainian refugees by giving out free Ukrainian flags to anyone who wants one.

So far, the church has put together more than 300 flags of several different sizes, including handheld.

The flags can be picked up at the church on State Street on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Saint Dunstan’s will also be accepting donations to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine organized by the International Red Cross and Episcopal Relief and Development.

<”This was a pop-up project put together very rapidly by our council here at the church. Our hope is that it seeds other individuals and organizations to look at this as well, and perhaps buy more flags and get them out so that we can really blanket the community in yellow and blue for the Ukrainians.”>

For more information on the flag giveaway, visit saintdunstansellsworth.org.

