Education Secretary in Maine addresses school bus driver shortage, community college value

WELLS, Maine (WMTW) - Visiting Maine on Monday, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona convened discussed potential solutions to the nation’s public school bus driver shortage and then pivoted to talk up the value of community colleges.

At both stops in York County, Cardona touted how federal coronavirus relief funds, including the so-called American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden last year, could help.

“The resources do matter but the resources alone are not going to get us through this pandemic,” Cardona told reporters in Kennebunk. “Cancelling school because of other issues that are not pandemic-related should really make us concerned.”

Flanked by Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, whose district encompasses southern Maine,

Cardona, a former teacher and state education commissioner in Connecticut, said only 47% of American public schools were open when the Biden Administration took office last year, and now 99% are.

But on coronavirus policies, the secretary deferred to local control.

Cardona said, “You know, I trust the people of Maine to make decisions for the students of Maine.”

Sitting in a semi-circle in a bus parking lot, Cardona and Pingree talked to a half-dozen bus drivers, trainers, and mechanics employed by Regional School District 21, covering Kennebunk and Wells, about reducing driver shortages.

Cardona touted better salaries and hiring bonuses that can be paid for with education relief funds that have totaled hundreds of millions of dollars in Maine.

Cardona said, “Imagine the headlines if the American Rescue Plan funding had not passed? Imagine what we’d be talking about today if the funds were not there?”

District bus driver trainer Cindy Messier gave him an earful about federal license standards that seem more suitable for commercial truck drivers or mechanics, showing him how thick the manual has become.

“Which is about 45 hours of book training,” she told WMTW. “Then they take a permit test, and then they come to me, and we give them 35 or 40 hours of road training.”

Cardona said, “We need to do more to make it a little more accessible while not compromising at all on safety or background checks or anything like that. We need it a little bit simpler to make it a viable option for people who are looking for something to do to give back to their community.”

RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper told WMTW the district reached a pandemic low of four vacant bus driver positions last year, but following $1,500 hiring bonuses, all 33 slots are now filled.

Later, at York County Community College, in Wells, Cardona said the Biden Administration has budgeted $200 million for these two-year schools to hire more qualified instructors and smooth student career paths.

At a roundtable of students and educators, Cardona said the nation should shift from the “four-year college or bust” mentality, especially when it comes to getting college-age kids ready for jobs in manufacturing and similar fields looking to hire now.

YCCC President Michael Fischer, said in an interview, “It’s that hands-on experience that’s so critical.”

The federal funds can pay for high school juniors and seniors to take community college classes, which at YCCC, for example, may offer a pipeline to jobs at airplane and helicopter engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, which has a plant in nearby Berwick.

Fischer said, “That can really segue nicely into that hands-on credit that transfers onto them as they go onto a two-year school or a four-year school or into the workforce immediately.”

