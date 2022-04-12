Advertisement

Bangor vet clinic has Easter Bunny’s back

Broadway Vet Clinic gives Easter baskets to Penquis.
Broadway Vet Clinic gives Easter baskets to Penquis.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The team at the Broadway Vet Clinic in Bangor knows that around this time of year the Easter Bunny has a lot going on.

So, they decided to hop into action.

They collected nearly 300 Easter baskets and gave them to Penquis in Bangor.

Penquis had their little bunny helpers go and pick them up Tuesday to be given out to children that could use them later this week.

”I mean, we can’t do this work alone and when any business partners together to help serve the complete community, it makes a big difference. It’s just not work that we do alone and all working together really makes a difference,” said Renae Muscatell, Penquis community relations manager.

This is the second year the Broadway Vet Clinic has helped the community action agency.

All of these baskets are already spoken for, but if you are in need you can reach out to Penquis.

