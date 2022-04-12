Bangor Symphony Orchestra nearing goal of $1.25M endowment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra has come a long way in it’s endowment campaign, but still has some work to do.

Inspiring the community through music, that’s what the BSO has done for 125 years and hopes to keep doing so moving forward.

Over the last five years they have raised $1.1 million toward their goal of $1.25 million.

”I’m incredibly excited. It’s just a demonstration of people in Bangor coming together and saying we value the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, we value arts and education in this community. And two years ago, we didn’t know what our future looked like and so to be together today, just makes it all the more special,” said Brian Hinrichs, BSO executive directors.

