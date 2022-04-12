2 bald eagles in Maine test positive for avian flu

Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says two bald eagles in Maine have tested positive for avian flu.

One was in York County, the other in Lincoln County.

Both cases were detected last week.

At least half a dozen wild ducks in Washington County have also tested positive for avian flu this year.

Maine has also reported several cases in commercial and backyard flocks.

There has never been a case of avian flu in humans in Maine.

Health officials say the risk to humans is very low.

