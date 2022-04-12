Advertisement

452 newly recorded COVID cases

238,169 total cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus casers according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus casers according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Forty-seven more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information being released by the Maine CDC.

They were all identified by a vital records review, with the earliest of those deaths occurring in January 2022.

Additionally, the Maine CDC is listing 452 new cases of the virus. These numbers reflect cases gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 COVID vaccinations were given out on Monday.

The Maine CDC says 97 people are in the hospital with the virus.

Twenty-four are in critical care.

And three people are on ventilators.

