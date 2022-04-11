Beautiful Weather This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to bring us some beautiful spring weather this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures topping off in the 50s to around 60° this afternoon. Clouds will move in tonight as our next storm system approaches. There may be a few showers over western parts of the state late tonight but otherwise most areas will stay dry through the nighttime hours. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s for most spots.

Low pressure will slide through the area Tuesday bringing us a quick shot of rainfall. The rain will develop from west to east across the state during the early-mid morning hours then taper off from west to east by mid-afternoon or so as the low moves off to our east. Drier air moving in behind the departing storm will allow skies to brighten from west to east across the state Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-40s to low 50s for most spots. Areas south and west of Bangor will see sunshine earlier in the afternoon and that should allow temperatures to reach the mid and possibly upper 50s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will start dry with some sunshine during the morning. Clouds will be increasing as the day progresses and we’ll have a chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Shower chances will remain in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will mainly be in the 50s.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 51°-61°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late over western parts of the state. Lows between 29°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the early-mid morning then tapering off by mid-late afternoon. Brightening skies expected mid-late afternoon. Highs between 44°-57°, coolest north. Light wind will become northwest 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

