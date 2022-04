BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to dance because Mr. 305 is coming to the 207 this summer.

Pitbull will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Thursday, Aug. 11.

He will be joined on the waterfront by Iggy Azalea.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

