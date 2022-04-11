Maine gas prices fall in the past week
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices have fallen in Maine in the past week.
According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon in the state is down about 6 cents per gallon since last week.
That average now stands at $4.09 per gallon.
That’s 22 cents lower than a month ago and $1.30 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average has fallen a little over 7 cents in the past week to $4.39 per gallon
