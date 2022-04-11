Ellsworth student-athletes compete at YMCA national swimming event

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth student-athletes are back from the National YMCA Competitive Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The event spanned from March 28-April 1.

All four Ellsworth High School classes were represented at the National YMCA Competitive Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, N.C. (WABI/Kristy Barry)

Senior leaders on the team say that they’ve bonded over their careers to reach this high level of competition, and the future is bright for local swimming.

“It’s that kind of mental support that’s been built the entire season. It’s that team atmosphere. We’ve spent the whole year and all the years before that building,” said Kristy Barry.

“It definitely helped the younger kids with them being inexperienced. It’s really good that we had two relays go. We’ve never had two relays go, especially boys and girls. For the younger kids who aren’t graduating, it’s going to be very good for their future swimming careers,” said Nick Partridge.

Barry and Partridge also made it on the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association’s All-America Academic Team.

All four Ellsworth High School classes were represented at the national event with Barry, Partridge, and fellow senior Lucas Fendl along with junior Caroline Mazgaj, sophomores Kiera Springer and Owen Frank, and freshman Ella Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.