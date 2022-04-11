Edwin Colburn reflects on canoeing career following his 90th birthday

OTIS, Maine (WABI) - Edwin Colburn of Otis has a lifetime of experience on the water. He just celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday and remembers growing up with his canoe on his great-grandfather’s land at Six Mile Falls in the mid-1940s.

He’s been in four Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Races, with his last coming when he was 70 years old. He had his own recipe for success to be able to compete in the race for so long.

“Easy, I’d have a good drink of scotch beforehand. No, I’m joking. I could paddle. All during high school, I could do 100 pull-ups and just hang there. They’d say I didn’t have to do anymore, and then I’d do a half dozen more. I had muscles,” said Colburn.

Colburn also ran track in high school and remembers when races became popular thanks to Maine’s growing timber industry.

He said he doesn’t feel like he’s 90 years old.

