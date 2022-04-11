2 Maine universities part of biotechnology research project

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine universities are a part of a $6 million biotechnology research project.

The University of Maine and University of of New England will be included in a program to advance research in quality control of biomanufacturing and biotechnology.

The universities will be supported by the Department of Energy’s established program to stimulate competitive research as part of the project.

Senators Angus King, I-Maine, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are applauding the decision to include the two universities.

They say biomanufacturing is one of Maine’s fastest-growing industries, and this program can help create opportunities for students, researchers, and Maine’s future workforce.

