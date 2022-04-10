Advertisement

Man arrested for attempted murder after shots fired in Waterville

Maurice Watkins-Cundiff was arrested for attempted murder and multiple other charges.
Maurice Watkins-Cundiff was arrested for attempted murder and multiple other charges in...
Maurice Watkins-Cundiff was arrested for attempted murder and multiple other charges in Waterville Sunday.(Waterville Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he fired several gunshots at a car in Waterville Sunday morning.

29-year-old Maurice Watkins-Cundiff has been charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and operating under the influence, among other charges.

Police say they took several calls of shots fired in the area of Pleasant Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

They responded and found a car driving down the street with no lights on.

Police stopped the car on Western Avenue and took Watkins-Cundiff into custody.

After further investigation, police believe he fired multiple rounds at a party involved in a domestic dispute, who was attempting to leave in a car.

Several rounds hit the car as the driver attempted to leave.

No one was hurt.

“This was an incredibly dangerous situation that was brought to a successful conclusion – with no injuries to any party – due to a quick and professional response by the Waterville Police Department Patrol Division.”

Deputy Chief William Bonne, Waterville Police Department

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust in Carmel
Police seize large amount of drugs during Carmel traffic stop
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Buyers going to great lengths
MaineHousing increasing down payment assistance for first time home buyers
Pitbull
Pitbull performing in Bangor this summer

Latest News

Rick Lawrence
Maine Senate confirms first Black justice to top state court
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus casers according to Maine CDC
452 newly recorded COVID cases
Bald eagle
2 bald eagles in Maine test positive for avian flu
Concert
Five Finger Death Punch coming to Bangor
The lawsuit claims Hall suffered and will continue to suffer economic damages and loss of...
Lawsuit alleges former Bates football head coach was subject of racial discrimination