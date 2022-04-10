Man arrested for attempted murder after shots fired in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he fired several gunshots at a car in Waterville Sunday morning.

29-year-old Maurice Watkins-Cundiff has been charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and operating under the influence, among other charges.

Police say they took several calls of shots fired in the area of Pleasant Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

They responded and found a car driving down the street with no lights on.

Police stopped the car on Western Avenue and took Watkins-Cundiff into custody.

After further investigation, police believe he fired multiple rounds at a party involved in a domestic dispute, who was attempting to leave in a car.

Several rounds hit the car as the driver attempted to leave.

No one was hurt.

“This was an incredibly dangerous situation that was brought to a successful conclusion – with no injuries to any party – due to a quick and professional response by the Waterville Police Department Patrol Division.”

The case remains under investigation.

