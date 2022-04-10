Man arrested for attempted murder after shots fired in Waterville
Maurice Watkins-Cundiff was arrested for attempted murder and multiple other charges.
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he fired several gunshots at a car in Waterville Sunday morning.
29-year-old Maurice Watkins-Cundiff has been charged with attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and operating under the influence, among other charges.
Police say they took several calls of shots fired in the area of Pleasant Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
They responded and found a car driving down the street with no lights on.
Police stopped the car on Western Avenue and took Watkins-Cundiff into custody.
After further investigation, police believe he fired multiple rounds at a party involved in a domestic dispute, who was attempting to leave in a car.
Several rounds hit the car as the driver attempted to leave.
No one was hurt.
“This was an incredibly dangerous situation that was brought to a successful conclusion – with no injuries to any party – due to a quick and professional response by the Waterville Police Department Patrol Division.”
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.