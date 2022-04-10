Advertisement

Scattered showers this evening, beautiful Monday

4-10-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman.
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering showers will taper off overnight and high pressure will take over on Monday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be mainly in the 50s. Some places in Central Maine could reach the low 60s!

Clouds will begin to increase Monday night ahead of a frontal system that will cross the state on Tuesday. Showers are expected in the morning, but a few scattered showers could linger into the afternoon.

Wednesday looks like another beautiful day. Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s once again. Showers return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures this week will trend slightly above average (the average for Bangor is the low 50s). However, temperatures are forecast to trend slightly below average into the second half of the month.

TONIGHT: Showers ending then partly cloudy. Lows 32-38°. Northwest wind 5-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 49-61°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 49-56°. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 51-61°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 48-54°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers. Highs 49-56°. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

