Town of Franklin issues boil water order

FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Due to a water leak in Franklin, and the utilities district having to dewater the system, there is a boil order a portion of the town.

The order affects everyone west of Shipyard Point

A boil order qualifies for any consumption of water, from brushing your teeth to washing food.

Residents should boil all water at a rolling boil for one minute before use or consumption until further notice.

For more information, call the Town of Franklin at 565-3663.

We will update this story once the order is lifted.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.