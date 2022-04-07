Advertisement

Town of Franklin issues boil water order

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Due to a water leak in Franklin, and the utilities district having to dewater the system, there is a boil order a portion of the town.

The order affects everyone west of Shipyard Point

A boil order qualifies for any consumption of water, from brushing your teeth to washing food.

Residents should boil all water at a rolling boil for one minute before use or consumption until further notice.

For more information, call the Town of Franklin at 565-3663.

We will update this story once the order is lifted.

