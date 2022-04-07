Town of Franklin issues boil water order
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Due to a water leak in Franklin, and the utilities district having to dewater the system, there is a boil order a portion of the town.
The order affects everyone west of Shipyard Point
A boil order qualifies for any consumption of water, from brushing your teeth to washing food.
Residents should boil all water at a rolling boil for one minute before use or consumption until further notice.
For more information, call the Town of Franklin at 565-3663.
We will update this story once the order is lifted.
