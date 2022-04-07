Advertisement

State to host job fair in response to Belfast potato plant fire

Dozens of employers will take part and anyone is welcome to attend
(KGWN)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - Thursday marks two weeks since a fire destroyed the Penobscot McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast, leaving nearly 140 people without work. In response, the state is now planning a job fair.

The fair will be held Tuesday, April 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center on Belmont Avenue in Belfast. While the event is in response to the fire, anyone looking for work is welcome to attend.

“I encourage all job seekers in the Belfast area, including any affected by the Penobscot McCrum fire, to attend this job fair featuring a variety of employers and connect with the local CareerCenter,” said Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. “Looking for a job can be overwhelming. Whether you are looking for your next opportunity, a new career, or want to learn new skills to advance your career, the Maine CareerCenter is here to help.”

The community and company have also provided support for the affected workers from Penobscot McCrum.

