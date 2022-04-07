Spring Baby Fair returns to Brewer this weekend

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For any expecting parents or anyone with young kids in their lives, there’s an event in Brewer this weekend you might want to know about.

Brewer Parks and Recreation is holding its Spring Baby Fair on Saturday.

Parks and Rec Director Michael Martin says they try to host these baby fairs a few times a year, and they’re typically pretty popular. He says shoppers usually start lining up even before the doors are open.

With 40 vendors signed up to sell gently used baby goods, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

“It’s a great program both ways. It’s a great spring clean out opportunity for people that want to sell items and you can find anything if you’re looking to purchase,” Martin said.

The Spring Baby Fair goes from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Brewer Auditorium.

All shoppers should be prepared to pay cash. Masks are optional.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.