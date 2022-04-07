Advertisement

Penobscot Theater Company partners with Ampion Renewable Energy to go solar

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’re probably familiar with hearing “Lights, Camera, Action” in show business, but one Bangor theater is keeping those lights on through solar power.

Penobscot Theater Company uses plenty of power for its productions, and Executive Director Jen Shepard says she’s always looking to go green.

The theater has partnered with Ampion Renewable Energy - a community solar company that’s providing the theater with clean energy from solar farms in Hermon and other towns.

The theater also receives a donation from Ampion when it refers someone to community solar.

It’s already raised $5,000.

Shepard says going solar is a move anyone can make.

”A lot of people think this is just for folks to own their homes, it’s not,” said Executive Director Jen Shepard. “People who rent can get involved, and businesses can get involved. So we are in a 100 year old building, and it is our responsibility to offset our carbon footprint. And this is how, this is part of how, we’re doing that.”

You can catch the Theater’s original production, “Hockey Mom” through April 16 and “Charlotte’s Web” from April 14-16.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

