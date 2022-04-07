Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s Bangor grand opening yields $30,000 donation to local school

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor served up a slice of Garden State pride on Wednesday’s grand opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The store opened an hour early due to high demand, which was steady all day,

The store pledged to donate double its day-one sales to the William S. Cohen School in Bangor.

Store management tells us it will be donating $30,000 to the school.

That was made possible from plenty of customer traffic.

From the Club Supreme to the classic Italian to Philly cheesesteaks hot off the grill - everyone has a favorite.

Here were some quotes from customers today:

”I’m rocking the Chicken Bacon Ranch, I’ve had it before, it’s awesome, so I’ve got to stick with it.”

“I’ve got the roast beef here, I always get it, it’s the best. I’m excited, I’m going to come here often.”

“I rate (the Italian sandwich) probably an 11 out of 10.”

“Very good, very good. Couldn’t have done much better myself. I figured the money’s going to a good cause, to a school, so that’s what we’re all about.”

Owner Austin Whetsel summed it up best:

“I think it’s going to be the busiest day in Jersey Mike’s grand opening history.”

Jersey Mike’s is located on Stillwater Avenue and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

