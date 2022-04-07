Thickening Clouds This Afternoon, Rain Likely Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds, associated with our next storm system, will continue to move into the state this afternoon as high pressure moves off to our east. There could be a few afternoon showers for areas west of Bangor but otherwise the remainder of the day will be dry for most locales. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-40s to near 50° along the coast and upper 40s to mid-50s inland. Low pressure developing over the Mid-Atlantic Region later today will track northward into Southern New England tonight then through Maine during the day Friday. Expect rain to spread into the state after midnight tonight, closer to daybreak Friday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s for nighttime lows.

Rain will continue through the day Friday as low pressure moves through the region. It looks like the atmosphere will be cold enough to support some wintry mix across the northern half of the state Friday morning. The clouds and precipitation will make for a cooler day Friday with highs in the 40s. The steadier rain will taper to showers from west to east across the state later Friday afternoon and evening as low pressure begins to shift to our east. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will approach the area Saturday, keeping the chance for some scattered showers in the forecast to start the weekend. Plan on variably cloudy skies Saturday and the chance for scattered showers throughout the day although the day doesn’t look like a washout at this point. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The upper level low will move through the region Sunday giving us another variably cloudy day with a chance for a few scattered showers. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s to low 50s.

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible west of Bangor. Highs between 46°-56°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing towards daybreak. Lows between 32°-39°. East/southeast wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Friday: Rain likely. Some mixed precipitation possible over the north during the morning. Highs in the 40s. East/southeast wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible especially during the morning and early afternoon.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

