Health Equity Alliance urging importance of safe use, offers harm-reduction resources

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local health organization says it’s been alerted to an overdose spike in the Bangor area - and it’s urging the importance of safe use.

The Health Equity Alliance in Bangor is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10-5 and offers naloxone, fentanyl test strips and other harm reduction supplies.

We spoke with organization leaders about the importance of offering community naloxone training.

”Most people know someone who uses substances of some kind, so just having the knowledge of how to use naloxone, and having the knowledge of when it’s necessary to use naloxone, and knowing that there are resources in the community where you can get those supplies for free, that’s a huge component in preventing overdoses,” said Health Equity Alliance’s Manager of Community and Development Jill Henderson.

The Health Equity Alliance recommends never using alone, testing any supply and carrying naloxone.

More information is available at NeverUseAlone.com or by calling the hotline at 1-800-484-3731.

