Advertisement

College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Grambling State's new volleyball coach has cut the entire team. (Source: KSLA)
By Kori Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Grambling State University’s new head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas has decided to cut the entire team.

KSLA reports Lucas notified the 19 players about the roster change on Monday. She has been the coach of the team since February.

GSU Athletics Communications Director Brian Howard said athletic leaders knew Lucas would be making some changes to the roster, but not to what extent.

“It’s her decision to make, and she’s got some quality players coming on board. I think 13 or 14 are coming on board. So, I hate to say out with the old, but in with the new a little bit,” Howard said.

According to the players, Lucas called individual player meetings and told them their scholarships would not be renewed.

Maurisa Harris, a junior at GSU, said players were advised that their scholarships would not be renewed based on their performance at recent practices held this semester.

Harris said the coach’s decision has left many of her teammates scrambling to find another program to transfer to in the off-season.

GSU Athletic Director Trayveon Scott issued the following statement:

“Just as the transfer portal empowers student-athletes, our coaches are also empowered to make the decisions they deem necessary to advance their programs.”

According to Howard, athletic leaders wish the players whose scholarships were not renewed future success.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Head-on crash in Hancock.
One person hospitalized after head-on crash in Hancock
People line up at Jersey Mike's on opening day
Jersey Mike’s Bangor grand opening yields $30,000 donation to local school
Bethany Ringuette
Maine woman sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search continues for Bucksport man believed to be victim of canoeing accident after body of wife found

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares ‘moment of real change’
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial
This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Law reduced prison time for man tied to Sacramento shooting
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial