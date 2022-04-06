Waterville City Council approves return of outdoor dining, purchase of new ambulance

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a pair of items outlining the return of outdoor dining to the city.

Portions of Silver Street, Merchant’s Way and Common Street will close through November for outdoor dining.

The Council also changed the rates it charges restaurants to use the spaces.

Standard outdoor dining with alcohol now costs $200 for sidewalk space.

Outdoor dining without alcohol costs $100.

Additional outdoor dining space will cost 50 cents per square foot this year and $1 per square foot next year.

Previously, all outdoor dining in Waterville cost $100.

City officials said local restaurant owners helped develop this plan.

”We aired this proposal with them, they gave us their feedback,” said Waterville City Manager Stephen Daly. “We went back to the drawing table, made some modifications and met with them again before we brought this before the Council. I think I can say with confidence that the restaurateurs are comfortable with this approach, and are ready to get started with this season.”

The Council also voted unanimously to appropriate $340,000 to purchase a new ambulance.

Fire Chief Shawn Esler says there is an immediate need for a third ambulance, which will be used on the front line, while the two existing ambulances will be retained to expand capacity.

The Fire Department will cover the cost with $250,000 from its reserve account and $90,000 from the town general fund, which will be paid back by the department over three years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.