Advertisement

WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge

A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping over the edge. (WPEC, GILLIAN PISCIOTTO, CNN)
By Lexi Nahl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) - It was a close call for this group of boaters last week when a drawbridge in Florida began to move, partially crushing their pontoon and sending some jumping over the edge in fear.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I think they were trying to move the boat, but the bridge ended up folding on them so they couldn’t move,” said Gillian Pisciotto, who witnessed the incident.

Pisciotto captured now-viral footage of the terrifying moment.

She said she is relieved that the group all walked away unharmed.

“Well, I started screaming at them to move,” she said. “I thought everyone was not going to make it.”

It’s still not clear what the boaters were doing under the bridge. Instead of passing under the main channel, it appears as if the group stopped under a portion of the bridge close to the intercoastal waterway.

There are signs there clearly marked “unauthorized personnel prohibited” and “danger moving machinery.”

The bridge is operated by Palm Beach County.

The county’s public works department was asked if there are cameras under the bridge that the tender on duty could have checked before raising the bridge.

A spokesperson said there are some cameras in the vicinity but couldn’t say where they’re positioned.

Pisciotto said she believes there should be more surveillance under those bridges.

“Yeah, I think would be best just to make sure that like cops could come and make sure they know what happened, instead of having like people just guess what happened,” she said.

According to a manual for bridgetenders in the county, operators are supposed to check for boats, but it’s not clear if every bridge has the equipment to do so.

Copyright 2022 WPEC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Authorities identify body found in Orrington
Investigators say the man was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of...
Maine hiker flown from mountain after falling from water tower
Sub shop will open Wednesday and will donate all sales to Bangor school.
Bangor Jersey Mike’s opens Wednesday, will donate all sales to Bangor school

Latest News

FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Amir Locke’s mom vows to fight on despite no charges in case
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Man who testified at his Capitol riot trial awaits verdict
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US hits Russia with ‘war crimes’ sanctions, Europe following
Award-winning author Mary Cerullo visits students in Oakland
Oakland students visited by award-winning author
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms