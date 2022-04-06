Search continues for Bucksport man believed to be victim of canoeing accident after body of wife found

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The search continues Wednesday for a Bucksport man believed to be the victim of an apparent canoeing accident.

His wife’s body was found along a riverbank in Orrington Sunday.

Officials say 28-year-old Loren Wadas-Kelly of Bucksport was found deceased near the public boat launch.

Investigators determined Wadas-Kelly was with her husband, 28-year-old Levi Kelly of Bucksport, at the time of the accident.

Officials recovered a canoe that appears to be related to the accident.

The University of Maine says Wadas-Kelly was student and transferred to the school this semester. They released this statement to the UMaine community Wednesday morning:

“The University of Maine community extends condolences to the family and friends of Loren Mariah Wadas-Kelly, a senior from Bucksport who was majoring in marine sciences who transferred to UMaine this semester. Mariah passed away Sunday in a boating accident on the Penobscot River near Orrington. She was 28.

“This tragic accident reminds us how precious life is, says Robert Dana, vice president for student life and inclusive excellence, and dean of students. We mourn the loss of a talented member of our university community whose life ended much too soon, and hope that all will hold Mariah and her husband Levi in their thoughts and prayers.”

