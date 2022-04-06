Rock Coast Roller Derby rebuilding towards competitive play

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - The Rock Coast Roller Derby team is rebuilding to field a charter team after an 87-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is just in the practice stage now, and they’re planning to compete soon, with an eye on hosting an international tournament next summer (WABI)

The team brings a fun spin to the rink.

“Roller derby has changed a lot since its inception. We don’t throw elbows or punch each other in the face, none of that. We have a lot of very strict rules so that everyone can play this sport as safely as possible. It’s a very complex sport. It’s real. It’s not staged,” said Amanda Fagan, secretary.

There’s a few key skills needed to become a great player.

“You need tenacity, teamwork, and just having that drive to keep going,” said Fagan.

“Agility is big. Having really good footwork and agility is important because you do a lot of fancy stuff with your skates without even thinking about it,” said Mandy Baker, president.

The Rock Coast team welcomes all skill levels.

“I’ve always been a roller skater. When I saw that people were doing this, I thought it was so cool. I really wanted to do it,” said Baker.

“We all need to start somewhere. None of us are all-star skaters overnight. I had never skated before in my life when I joined. We will teach you everything you need to know,” said Fagan.

Baker and Fagan have been on the team for years, and they welcome new players to check it out.

“Dude, it’s fun. If you have an opportunity to go see roller derby, go watch it. It’s interesting. It’s a little confusing, but so was football the first time you watched football too,” said Baker.

“It’s been the best four years of my life,” said Fagan.

Rock Coast practices on Tuesday nights from 7-9 p.m. at the MAC or the nearby Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.

The team is just in the practice stage now, and they’re planning to compete soon, with an eye on hosting an international tournament next summer.

They’re also looking for coaches and officials 18 years or older.

For more information, you can visit RockCoastRollerDerby.org or find the team on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.