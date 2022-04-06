Person killed in Portland crash, officials confirm

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland officials say a 71-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday when her car hit a tree after colliding with other vehicles on Brighton Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The woman who died has not been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information to please call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

