Advertisement

Person killed in Portland crash, officials confirm

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland officials say a 71-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday when her car hit a tree after colliding with other vehicles on Brighton Avenue.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The woman who died has not been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information to please call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Head-on crash in Hancock.
One person hospitalized after head-on crash in Hancock
People line up at Jersey Mike's on opening day
Jersey Mike’s Bangor grand opening yields $30,000 donation to local school
A man claimed this backpack with drug paraphernalia found in it after Lincoln PD put out a post...
Lincoln man claims drug-filled backpack after authorities share it on social media
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn

Latest News

Bangor High
Students react to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation
Bangor Bob's
Red carpet opening for Bangor Bob’s Discount Furniture
Layla Sullivan enjoying "Local Baby: Maine," a newly released title from Arcadia Publishing
Maine featured in new series of baby books
Changes are likely coming for people that want to put on large scale events in Bangor, like...
Bangor council considers updating event safety plan
Areas Of Fog Tonight. Scattered Showers This Weekend