Oakland students visited by award-winning author

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - It is National Library Week and School Library Month.

A school in Oakland celebrated by bringing in an expert on combining science and reading in a really fun way.

Imagine being a child learning about how large an eye of a sea creature can get with the author of a book called “Giant Squid.”

That’s how fifth graders at William Elementary School spent their day when Mary Cerullo read her book to them to celebrate School Library Month.

Like many kids in the fifth grade, Cerrulo said that was when she started getting questions about what she would like to be when she grew up.

“Maybe I’ll be a nurse. Maybe I’ll be a meteorologist,” said Cerullo.

Ultimately, she became hooked on Oceanography.

“That’s what intrigues me about the ocean is there’s such great things out there,” said Cerrulo.

Since she was a child she’s loved learning about marine life and loves teaching kids about the sea through her books including “Volcanoes, Where Fire and Water Meet” and “The Truth About Dangerous Sea Creatures.”

“I just think there’s nothing more exciting and to see kids at this age where they’re starting to think about what am I going to do when I grow up? Just to be intrigued about something in science is so important,” said Cerrulo.

Important but she says science is also the ultimate adventure.

“If you can find a passion, that’s awesome. But also, if you want to challenge yourself to learn about something that you know nothing about. That’s what you do through reading. And you may find something that you didn’t expect that you would love.

Although challenging, science can rewarding.

“Let’s face it, scientists don’t even agree with each other. And that’s the fun thing about studying the ocean. There’s just so much to learn,” said Cerrulo.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.