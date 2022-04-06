Advertisement

Oakland school combines science and reading to celebrate Nat’l Library Week, School Library Month

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Imagine being a child learning about how large an eye of a sea creature can get... with the author of a book called Giant Squid.

Kid: “We always go down on the dock and we look in the ocean and we see thousands of little squids.”

That’s how 5th graders at William Elementary school spent their day when Mary Cerullo read her book to them to celebrate School Library Month.

kid: “It stands for vertical takeoff and landing. It lands like a helicopter, takes off like a helicopter and flies like a plane.”

Reporter: Like many kids in the 5th grade, Cerrulo said that was when she started getting questions about what she would like to be when she grew up.

“Maybe I’ll be a nurse. Maybe I’ll be a meteorologist.”

Reporter: Ultimately, she became hooked on Oceanography.

Kid: “That’s what intrigues me about the ocean is there’s such great things out there.”

Reporter: Since she was a child she’s loved learning about marine life and loves teaching kids about the sea through her books including “Volcanoes, Where Fire and Water Meet and “The Truth About Dangerous Sea Creatures.”

“I just think there’s nothing more exciting and to see kids at this age where they’re starting to think about what am I going to do when I grow up? Just to be intrigued about something in science is so important.”

Important but she says science is also the ultimate adventure.

“If you can find a passion, that’s awesome. But also, if you want to challenge yourself to learn about something that you know nothing about. That’s what you do through reading. And you may find something that you didn’t expect that you would love.”

Reporter: Although challenging, science can be rewarding.

“Let’s face it, scientists don’t even agree with each other. And that’s the fun thing about studying the ocean. There’s just so much to learn.”

Kodichi Lawerance, WABI TV5 News, Oakland.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Bethany Ringuette
Maine woman sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Authorities identify body found in Orrington
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks

Latest News

Head-on crash in Hancock.
Head-on crash shuts down Route 1 in Hancock
Water faucet
Town of Franklin issues boil water order
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load blocks road in Lindale
UPDATE: Kidder Hill Road is now open
State to host job fair in response to Belfast potato plant fire
Maine Medical Center terminating contract with Anthem in 2023