Advertisement

Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say

Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking into the bedroom window of two young girls. (SOURCE: WCVB)
By John Atwater
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRACUT, Mass. (WCVB) – Police in Massachusetts are seeking charges against a man accused of looking into the window of a little girl.

The girl, 5-year-old Aliza, and her 2-year-old sister are fortunately OK, but their mother, Emmarie Albert, said the two of them got quite the scare early Monday morning.

“The dog starts barking at the window, so he’s barking out the window and then she starts screaming that there’s somebody in her window,” Albert said.

As the sisters were in their bedroom, a neighbor letting her dog out around 2:15 a.m. saw the suspect right outside their window.

The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man took off, but his truck was still in the lot until around 4 a.m. when neighbors say they saw him drive off.

“I followed him and called the police and stayed on the phone with them and led them ... to where he was,” the neighbor said.

Police stopped the driver and plan to file charges as the family wonders why he came to their apartment.

“I don’t know why or what he wanted or what his deal was or if he has been watching us or I don’t know,” Albert said. “I think he’s a pervert. I mean, I don’t … there’s no other reason.”

The owner of the complex has a no trespassing order for the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Authorities identify body found in Orrington
Investigators say the man was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of...
Maine hiker flown from mountain after falling from water tower
Sub shop will open Wednesday and will donate all sales to Bangor school.
Bangor Jersey Mike’s opens Wednesday, will donate all sales to Bangor school

Latest News

FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Amir Locke’s mom vows to fight on despite no charges in case
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Man who testified at his Capitol riot trial awaits verdict
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US hits Russia with ‘war crimes’ sanctions, Europe following
Award-winning author Mary Cerullo visits students in Oakland
Oakland students visited by award-winning author
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms