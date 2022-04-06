Advertisement

MaineHealth threatens to leave insurer Anthem

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest hospital is threatening to leave the state’s largest health insurer in a dispute over billing practices.

Maine Medical Center’s parent accused Anthem of underpaying and refusing to pay claims, while a spokesperson for Anthem accused MaineHealth of overcharging for its services.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that she is “deeply concerned” and urged the two sides to resolve their differences.

Anthem has 300,000 customers in Maine.

