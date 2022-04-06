Advertisement

Maine woman sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Bethany Ringuette, 37, was convicted of gross sexual assault in January following two days of...
Bethany Ringuette, 37, was convicted of gross sexual assault in January following two days of testimony.(Rumford Police Department)
By WMTW
Apr. 6, 2022
PARIS, Maine (WMTW)— A Sabattus woman will spend five years in prison followed by 10 years of probation for sexual assault involving a child.

Bethany Ringuette, 37, was convicted of gross sexual assault in January following two days of testimony. She was found not guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor. She must also register as a sex offender.

According to that testimony and court documents, Ringuette and her boyfriend, Travis Walker, assaulted an 8-year-old girl on more than one occasion at an apartment in Rumford in early 2019.

Walker was sentenced in June 2021 to 13 years in prison, with six years suspended. The earliest he could be released is September 2025.

