Maine legislature approves bill to prioritize scheduling of child homicide trials

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine legislature has approved a bill that would prioritize the scheduling of child homicide trials.

An amended version of the bill received unanimous support in the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill would require the attorney general to formally request the courts give priority in scheduling homicide cases in which the victim is younger than 18 years old.

The amendment also altered the language of the bill to include all child homicides, not just murders.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Cumberland, says he introduced the measure after learning the most recent child death cases would take longer to go to trial which would delay the release of critical information in these cases.

Gov. Janet Mills now has 10 days to sign it, veto it, or allow it to become law without her signature.

