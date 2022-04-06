Advertisement

Maine DOT looking for input for Statewide Active Transportation Plan

Maine roads
Maine roads(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation held a virtual public forum on Wednesday to discuss their Statewide Active Transportation Plan.

The Maine DOT has opened an online survey to gather input on barriers to active transportation, including biking and walking, as well as investment priorities, and other information.

The survey is one of several upcoming opportunities to provide input.

The plan is the first of its kind for Maine.

”Maine is a large, geographically diverse state, and for this reason, the ATP will be a truly statewide plan which will recognize that the specific type of active transportation infrastructure will vary from region to region, and community to community,” said Martin Rooney, Maine DOT project manager.

Fore more information, visit https://www1.maine.gov/mdot/longrangeplan/active.shtml

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area of former Sears Department Store in the Bangor Mall
Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned
Head-on crash in Hancock.
One person hospitalized after head-on crash in Hancock
People line up at Jersey Mike's on opening day
Jersey Mike’s Bangor grand opening yields $30,000 donation to local school
Bethany Ringuette
Maine woman sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search continues for Bucksport man believed to be victim of canoeing accident after body of wife found

Latest News

Deputies: One dead, one injured in rollover crash in Oxford County
Bath Iron Works announces leadership change: president resigns
Penobscot County community organizations look to ARPA funding to address critical issues
Credit: Pexels
Former Searsport Historical Society treasurer accused of embezzling $70,000
Sen. Susan Collins tests positive for COVID-19