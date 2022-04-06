Maine DOT looking for input for Statewide Active Transportation Plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation held a virtual public forum on Wednesday to discuss their Statewide Active Transportation Plan.

The Maine DOT has opened an online survey to gather input on barriers to active transportation, including biking and walking, as well as investment priorities, and other information.

The survey is one of several upcoming opportunities to provide input.

The plan is the first of its kind for Maine.

”Maine is a large, geographically diverse state, and for this reason, the ATP will be a truly statewide plan which will recognize that the specific type of active transportation infrastructure will vary from region to region, and community to community,” said Martin Rooney, Maine DOT project manager.

Fore more information, visit https://www1.maine.gov/mdot/longrangeplan/active.shtml

