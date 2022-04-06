Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly, one death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have dropped slightly on Wednesday.

Ninety-nine people are in the hospital with the virus, down five from Tuesday

Twenty-seven people are in critical care, down three.

Five people are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 276 new cases of COVID-19.

One more Mainer has died with the virus.

