Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly, one death
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have dropped slightly on Wednesday.
Ninety-nine people are in the hospital with the virus, down five from Tuesday
Twenty-seven people are in critical care, down three.
Five people are on ventilators.
According to the Maine CDC, there are 276 new cases of COVID-19.
One more Mainer has died with the virus.
