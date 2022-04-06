Liberty Graphics’ sunflower t-shirt raises more than $6,000 for Ukraine

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - In Ukraine, a sunflower is a symbol of peace, unity, and resilience.

That’s why when screen printing business Liberty Graphics wanted to help out those affected by the Russian invasion, they turned to their sunflower design to send the right message.

Through a month of sales of these “sunflower & bees” t-shirts, Liberty Graphics has raised more than $6,000 to help out.

The profits will be donated to doctors without borders.

The company also pledged to add another $1,000, bringing the grand total to nearly $7,300.

The official fundraiser has ended, but Liberty Graphics says they will continue to donate $1 from sales of each sunflower shirt to Doctors Without Borders for the foreseeable future.

You can buy the shirts at the store in Liberty or online at naturetshirts.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.