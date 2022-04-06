Gorham house fire caused by a charging laptop left on a bed, officials say

GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a house fire in Gorham this weekend was caused by a charging laptop left on a bed.

This has led the Gorham Fire Department to put out a warning.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department wrote: “Fires caused by charging and faulty batteries are on the rise all over the country.”

They also say you should be aware of the hazards when charging devices with Lithium Batteries.

Lithium batteries can be found in many devices including smartphones, laptops, and some toys.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends not charging a device under a pillow, on a bed or on a couch, and to avoid excessive charging.

