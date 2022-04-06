Getting your yard and garden ready for the season

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Spring is in the air and that means many folks are thinking about getting their yards and gardens ready for the season.

“All winter long, you know with that cold we all know about you know everybody just wants to see something live and growing and you know this, the smells and scents of a greenhouse,” said Gabriel Carr, Levant Landscaping & Construction owner.

Carr says everyone is certainly anxious to get their gardens going this spring but the cold nights are still here.

“We’re getting some color showing in the greenhouses, pansies your standard you know in your springtime but other cold tolerant plants would be Dianthus some Dusty Miller, Alyssum,” said Carr.

If you don’t want to wait he recommends starting with a raised bed to get the soil above the ground.

“We have another kit that we came up with and that’s, that’s a rolling raised bed so you can plant this and roll it right in your garage at night and you’ll avoid the frost in the spring with your gardens,” said Carr.

Carr says anyone in Maine is probably dealing with either too much sand or too much clay.

But he says the right compost could help.

“You don’t want fresh compost you’ll get full of weeds. So key is to make sure that it’s been turned through the year. It’s heated up not kills all the weed seeds but you get all your micronutrients, your major nutrients,” said Carr.

When it comes to inflation and costs going up, Carr says even their business is not immune.

“Our hard goods which would be like pots and things that we plant in went up 30% this year so if if everybody’s everyone’s gonna have a little bit of sticker shock, but I think everybody is in the same boat and everybody’s trying their absolute best to keep them as reasonable as possible,” said Carr.

But he says trying out your green thumb could help keep some money in your wallet.

“You can get up to 50 pounds of tomatoes in one plant if you grow it right. So if you invest in your right soil, maybe a raised bed, you can save a lot of money,” said Carr.

