Former Sears area in Bangor Mall condemned

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has condemned the area of the Bangor Mall that was formerly home to Sears Department Store.

City officials say the property was placarded because of no heat, sprinkler coverage, or fire alarm monitoring.

They say all of these conditions must be fixed in order for the area to no longer be condemned.

The director of Code Enforcement does say one section of that space has had heat and sprinkler coverage restored, so it can continue to be used for storage.

The rest of the space remains placarded.

TV5 reached out to mall management for comment on Wednesday but have not heard back.

