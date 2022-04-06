Clear Skies Tonight. Clouds & Rain On The Way!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some high clouds will try to move in through the first half of the night, but overall skies will stay mostly clear. Lows will range from the 20s to the low 30s with a NE wind at 5-10 mph.

Low pressure will stay stationary over the Great Lakes, but ahead of the low, an occluded front will extend into the Northeast. This will bring increasing clouds through Thursday morning with rain chances over parts of southern & western New England. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s & low 50s. Most of the day should remain dry for parts of central & eastern Maine. There will be locations to the west that will have showers moving in by the afternoon. Those showers will spread north & east across the entire region Thursday night. Some eastern spots will not see any rain until early Friday morning. Conditions will be cold enough to support a wintry mix across northern locations Thursday evening into early Friday morning. This could result in slushy snow & sleet accumulations less than an inch. Heaviest rain will arrive during the morning commute on Friday. There will also be weak instability along the coast that will lead to the potential of isolated thunderstorms. Should one of these storms develop, this would lead to pockets of higher rainfall amounts. Rain will end from west to east Friday afternoon with steadier rain becoming more scattered into the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts range from about 0.5-1.0″ with pockets of high amounts over southern & coastal areas. Highs on Friday will be cooler & mostly in the 40s. High winds will be likely on Friday along the coastline. SSE gusts could reach up to 45 mph which would warrant a Wind Advisory.

An upper-level low will keep scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend. Overall, it does not appear to be a washout, but you still may want to keep the rain jacket & the umbrella handy. Saturday will see its rain chances mostly during the afternoon and into the evening. Sunday will have off & on showers for the entire day. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A warming trend is expected by next week. An upper-level ridge will move over the region by the middle part of next week. The big question is how warm will we get, but as of now, highs well into the 50s & 60s will be possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to clear skies. Lows will range from the low 20s north to near freezing along the coast. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds during the morning with scattered showers west of Bangor possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Easterly wind at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain with the potential of a wintry mix during the early morning hours changing over to all rain. Rain will end from west to east during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. SSE winds along the coast could gust up to 45 mph. Elsewhere, gusts less than 30 mph will be possible.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s with some spots nearing 60°.

