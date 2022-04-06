Child care workers gather in Augusta after passing of childcare workforce bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The importance of early childhood education is being highlighted right now during the Week of the Young Child.

On Wednesday, educators from all over Maine were in Augusta, a week after a bill to help the childcare workforce was passed unanimously by legislators.

More than 100 childcare workers gathered at the State House in Augusta to be in honored for their work and to celebrate the passing of a new law aimed at improving the state’s childcare workforce.

They were joined by Gov. Janet Mills and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau who talked about the issues the industry is facing.

Fecteau sponsored the bill.

“Many providers that was excellent teachers with degrees in early childhood, early childhood development are leaving to a job that pays $1 or two more per hour. These are difficult decisions for childcare. These are heartbreaking decisions that they’re making because they have to put their own families first, make sure that they can make ends meet and put food on the table for their own families. They shouldn’t have to make these decisions,” said Fecteau.

Lawmakers agreed, passing the bill unanimously. This means that the approved $12 million funding will help recruit and retain Maine’s childcare workforce through various ways including increasing the pay of child care workforce by about $200 a month.

“We are making progress and yet there’s still work to be done,” said Gina Forbes, early childcare educator.

Forbes said she would like to see the same support for the funding that the bill received.

“When we can keep educators in the field of early ed, when we can, you know, minimize their own stresses in their lives, that means, you know, folks like me are going to be able to show up and provide a higher quality of care,” said Forbes.

The funding also makes a difference for Laura Sanchez who’s been forced to contemplate other options.

“I want to work with young children, but I also wanted to support a growing family and I think that with this bill, I can now consider other options in the teaching field with the money that they’re providing,” said Hannah Robinson, child care educator.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.