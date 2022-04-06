Billy Miller retiring from Bangor Symphony Orchestra after 65 years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After more than six decades doing anything and everything for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, this Sunday will mark the last performance for Billy Miller.

Billy Miller talked with TV5 decades ago about the Bangor Symphony’s expansion, which he is proud to have been a large part of over the years. He figures he’s been a part of about one thousand shows.

“I like the smell of the greased paint and the roar of the crowd. And that’s probably the key thing, and then when it’s all over with, people say, oh, gee, that was beautiful. That was wonderful. I like making people happy, and what’s anything more happy than making music?” said Miller.

Now all these years later, he’s decided, after Sunday, to take a seat in the audience.

“I may not act 87, but my body knows it’s 87,” said Miller.

“Billy Miller is an institution in Bangor and an institution unto himself within the Bangor Symphony Orchestra,” said Brian Henrichs, BSO executive director. “In his 65 years, he has played under seven of our 10 music directors. He just knows everything about this organization, and he has seen us through the good times, the challenging times, always our number one cheerleader, number one supporter, and giving it his all on stage as well for the community.”

Nancy Rowe is the BSO’s principal tympanist.

“He was just very, is a very kind, generous man. If we ever needed anything like, you know, we need a new xylophone, and, you know, he bought us one. We will all miss him. His generosity, his comic relief, his bad jokes,” said Rowe.

I am the least musically educated musician probably in the history of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. In other words, if not for my capability of moving chairs around and music stands and taking attendance, I probably wouldn’t have been there 64 or five years that I have been,” said Miller.

He’ll continue to be an active member of the Bangor Band, but this Sunday at 3 at the Collins Center for the Arts will likely be the final curtain with the Symphony.

“This is, if you pardon the expression, my ‘Swan Song.’ However, if they asked me to play Nutcracker, I’d play Nutcracker because I could play that,” said Miller. “Sixty plus years we’ve done some spectacular things. My life. It’s a bonus to me and my family.

Miller added, “But I have no regrets, except I probably wish I had practiced more.”

