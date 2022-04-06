Baileyville issues boil water order

BALIEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Due to a water main leak in Baileyville, and the utilities district having to dewater the system, there is a boil order in the town.

A boil order qualifies for any consumption of water, from brushing your teeth to washing food.

Residents should boil all water at a rolling boil for one minute before use or consumption until further notice.

For more information, call the Baileyville Utilities district at 207-904-8726.

We will update this story once the order is lifted.

