Authorities identify body found in Orrington

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found on an Orrington riverbank after an apparent boating accident.

Officials say 28-year-old Loren Wadas-Kelly of Bucksport was found deceased near the public boat launch.

Investigators say they determined Wadas-Kelly was with her husband, 28-year-old Levi Kelly of Bucksport, at the time of the accident.

He has not been located.

Officials later recovered a canoe that appears to be related to the accident.

Air, ground, and water search efforts are continuing at this time.

