Another Beautiful Day Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another beautiful day shaping up for our Wednesday! High pressure will dominate today bringing us sunshine and pleasant temperatures. A storm system passing well to our south will bring some high cloudiness into areas closer to the coast and across Southern Maine today so that will filter the sunshine a bit in those locations. Otherwise sunshine prevails today with temperatures topping off in the 50s for most spots. The combination of some high clouds and an onshore breeze will keep it a bit cooler along the coast with highs expected to be in the mid-40s to around 50°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with overnight temperatures dropping to the mid-20s to around 30° north and upper 20s to low 30s elsewhere.

High pressure will slide to our east Thursday allowing clouds to move in ahead of our next weathermaker. There could be a few afternoon showers for areas west of Bangor but otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be a bit cooler due to more cloudiness with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s along the coast and upper 40s to low 50s inland. Low pressure developing over the Mid-Atlantic Region later Thursday will track northward into Southern New England Thursday night then through Maine during the day Friday. Expect rain to spread into the state late Thursday night/early Friday morning then continue through the day Friday. It looks like the atmosphere will be cold enough to support some wintry mix across the northern half of the state Friday morning. The clouds and precipitation will make for a cooler day Friday with highs in the 40s. The steadier rain will taper to showers from west to east across the state later Friday afternoon and evening as low pressure begins to shift to our east. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will approach the area Saturday, keeping the chance for some scattered showers in the forecast to start the weekend. Plan on variably cloudy skies Saturday and the chance for scattered showers throughout the day although the day will not be a washout, by any means. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The upper level low will move through the region Sunday giving us another variably cloudy day with a chance for a few scattered showers. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s to low 50s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 46°-58°, coolest along the coast. East/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 24°-34°. Light east/southeast wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible west of Bangor. Highs between 44°-54°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Rain likely. Some mixed precipitation possible over the north during the morning. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.