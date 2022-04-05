Sunny and mild today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The next couple of days will be very nice! There will be plenty of sunshine today and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday as a low pressure system approaches, but highs will still reach the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Our next weather maker will move in on Thursday. Showers are expected to begin Thursday afternoon and will continue into Friday. A few areas across western and northern Maine could see showers change over to a wintry mix Thursday night. Gusty winds are possible along the coast on Friday.

A few showers may linger into Saturday, but we will start the weekend with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected on Sunday and a few showers are possible. Highs are still expected to reach the low 50s.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 45-55°. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 24-33°. Light northeast wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 45-54°. East wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs 44-52°. East wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 41-50°. East wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph along the coast.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the possibility of a few showers. Highs 46-55°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

